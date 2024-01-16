Four Killed In IRGC Attack On Erbil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. At least four
people were killed as a result of attacks by the Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in the city of Erbil,
the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan (an autonomous region
in northern Iraq), Trend reports.
Today, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on the US
Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq. Several
explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.