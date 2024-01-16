Four Killed In IRGC Attack On Erbil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. At least four people were killed as a result of attacks by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in the city of Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan (an autonomous region in northern Iraq), Trend reports.

Today, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on the US Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq. Several explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.