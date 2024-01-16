Eighteen Injured In Car-Ramming Attack In Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. At least one
woman in her 70s has died and 18 were injured in a car-ramming
attack in the Israeli city of Ra'naana, Trend reports.
The incident was described as a suspected terrorist ramming
attack where the suspect changed vehicles three times.
According to Israeli police, the suspect arrested was a
Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Hebron.
