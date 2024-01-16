Eighteen Injured In Car-Ramming Attack In Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. At least one woman in her 70s has died and 18 were injured in a car-ramming attack in the Israeli city of Ra'naana, Trend reports.

The incident was described as a suspected terrorist ramming attack where the suspect changed vehicles three times.

According to Israeli police, the suspect arrested was a Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Hebron.