Attack On US Base In Iraq Is Response To Recent Terrorist Attacks In Iran - IRGC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the attacks aimed at
several targets in Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi
Kurdistan (an autonomous region in northern Iraq), are a response
to recent terrorist attacks carried out on Iranian territory,
Trend reports.
Today, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on the US
Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq. Several
explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.
