Attack On US Base In Iraq Is Response To Recent Terrorist Attacks In Iran - IRGC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the attacks aimed at several targets in Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan (an autonomous region in northern Iraq), are a response to recent terrorist attacks carried out on Iranian territory, Trend reports.

Today, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on the US Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq. Several explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.