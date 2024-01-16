Azerbaijan Continues Admission Of New Conscripts In Military Units (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15.
The admission of
young soldiers to training military units of the Azerbaijan Army in
pursuance of the execution of the relevant Order of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues, the Defense Ministry said,
Trend reports.
"After being registered at the military units' reception points,
conscripts who recently joined military service are re-examined by
the military medical commission at medical points and fully
provided with seasonal military uniforms and other types of
supplies," the ministry noted.
"In all military units, special attention is paid to the
nutrition of personnel. High-calorie and high-quality food is
cooked in soldiers' canteens by following sanitary and hygienic
rules," explained the ministry. "Conscripts are informed in detail
about the features of military service, security rules, and
requirements of regulations. Educational and individual talks are
conducted with them, and their psychological states are
studied."
"Individual training classes are held with conscripts in
accordance with the training program of new conscripts," the
ministry added.
In November of last year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
signed an order on conscription of the country's citizens for
fixed-term active military service and the dismissal of servicemen
of fixed-term active military service from January 1 through
January 30, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.