French Media Airs Letter From Prague-Based Natavan Society To Public (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The French news
portal has published an open
letter addressed to the French public by the founder of the Natavan
Society in the Czech Republic, famous poetess Leyla Begim,
regarding the statue of the famous Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu
Natavan in Évian-les-Bains town, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora.
The letter pointed out that the vandalism shown against the
statue of the Azerbaijani poetess caused confusion among
enlightened and creative people living in different countries
around the world.
"I was quite disappointed to learn that the poet's monument was
being planned for demolition in France, where the Declaration of
Human Rights founded on Enlightenment values was approved. Do they
intend to destroy Rodin's statue in his homeland?" the letter's
author said.
The letter emphasized that the statue, which was co-authored by
the People's Artists of Azerbaijan Salhab Mammadov and Ali
Ibadullayev, has been standing in a small park called (before
renaming by order of the mayor's office) the Azerbaijan Garden in
Évian-les-Bains (twinned with Azerbaijan's Ismayilli city in 2015)
for six years.
This wonderful sculpture, a white-marbled, vivid embodiment of
poetry, represents not only multi-ethnic Azerbaijan with
multicultural values but also universal values, as the letter
mentioned.
Besides, according to the letter, a lot of temples of all
religions and historical monuments, including bas-reliefs and
statues of outstanding European figures such as Wolfgang Amadeus
Mozart, Nikola Tesla, Charles de Gaulle, and many more, are
preserved in Azerbaijan.
The attempt to remove the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan,
admired by Alexandre Dumas, was evaluated as a declaration of war
against representatives of culture around the world, the lettter
explained.
"This is equivalent to the cancellation of all principles of
enlightenment and the destruction of all diplomatic relations
established between the two countries over decades. This is the
destruction of the bridge from the past to the future, to the next
civilization," added the letter.
Reminding that French philosopher Gilles Deleuze called creative
people“healers of civilization," Begim expressed gratitude to the
editor-in-chief of“La Gazette du Caucase” Jean-Michel Brun, who
defended the statue, and noted that she believes in the victory of
sound logic over evil intentions.
Begim is also the coordinator of the Coordination Council of
Azerbaijanis of Eastern Europe in the Czech Republic and a member
of the Azerbaijani Writers Union.
