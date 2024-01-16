Western Azerbaijan Community Protests To Coe Commissioner For Human Rights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Chairman of
the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli sent a
letter of protest to the Commissioner for Human Rights of the
Council of Europe (CoE) Dunja Mijatović following a series of
serious inaccuracies in the report on the outcomes of her visit to
Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 16-23 of the past year, the
community told Trend .
"First and foremost, we appreciate your visit to Azerbaijan and
the sincerity with which you met with Azerbaijani refugees from
Armenia on October 23, 2023. Your motivating comments, particularly
the admonition 'never be indifferent,' left a lasting influence on
members of our community. At the same time, with deep sadness and
dismay, we see that your recent report addressed only one ethnic
group, in twisted form, and purposefully ignored our issue," the
letter stated. "You did not mention the hundreds of thousands of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, their awful position,
difficulties, or the significant meeting with them, which not only
hurts but also violates principles of fairness and impartiality.
This absence is not simply an oversight; it's a textbook case of
bias, ethnic, and religious discrimination."
"It is appropriate to remind you that immediately after the
press release from the Council of Europe on October 26, 2023,
regarding your visit to the region, which lacked reference to our
issue, on October 27, we sent you a letter expressing our concern.
As evident, the biased attitude towards us is persistent. Your
report only vaguely calls on Armenia to respect the right of
return. Yet, it says nothing about whose right to return is being
discussed. Even if we interpret this general appeal as related to
the right of return, the uncertainty of the context undermines its
meaning and impact," the letter noted.
"The sharp contradiction between the encouraging and supportive
tone demonstrated during your meeting with Azerbaijani refugees and
the presentation of our issue in the report causes deep sorrow and
concern for us. This allows us to assert that the Office of the
Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, which is
supposed to safeguard human rights and justice, essentially serves
as an instrument in the hands of anti-Azerbaijani circles,
rightfully referred to as 'Armenia plus'. The veiling of the issue
of Azerbaijani refugees is not only offensive to them but also
undermines the remaining trust in the Council of Europe and its
mission. This is a betrayal of the principles of justice and
impartiality that your authoritative office should adhere to in its
work," the letter pointed out.
"While you recommended us 'never to be indifferent', you, by
showing distrust in your principles, at least in this case, have
done just that. Nevertheless, we'll never remain indifferent to the
struggle for justice and the right to return to our homeland. It is
with this determination that we demand you fulfill your duties and
reconsider your report to reflect our rightful cause, which certain
notorious circles have been trying to obstruct for many years," the
letter emphasized.
