France Names Its Representative At COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15 . Christophe Béchu,
France's Minister for Ecological Transition, has been appointed to
represent Paris at the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to
be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan has been officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their
candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct
negotiations between the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of
Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its
candidacy.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar
Babayev has been appointed COP29 president on January 4, 2024.
