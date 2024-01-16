Armenia Distorts Facts About January Tragedy - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Armenia distorts
facts about the January tragedy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry
spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
"A clear case of hypocrisy: Armenia distorts facts about the
January tragedy. Accusing Azerbaijan of deportation and ethnic
cleansing is not only absurd, but also an attempt to cover up the
systematic policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis from
historical lands in Armenia and Azerbaijan", he said.
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.