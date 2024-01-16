               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia Distorts Facts About January Tragedy - MFA


1/16/2024 1:36:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Armenia distorts facts about the January tragedy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"A clear case of hypocrisy: Armenia distorts facts about the January tragedy. Accusing Azerbaijan of deportation and ethnic cleansing is not only absurd, but also an attempt to cover up the systematic policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis from historical lands in Armenia and Azerbaijan", he said.

