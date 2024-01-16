Gaza To Be Governed By Palestinians After War Ends - Israeli Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. After eliminating
the threat from radical elements, control over the Gaza Strip will
pass to the Palestinians, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
said, Trend reports.
"Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, and they will subsequently
govern this region. The future government of Gaza should be formed
from local residents and based on a force that does not pose a
threat to Israel," Galant said.
He also stressed that the end of the military campaign must be
secured politically.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
