Gaza To Be Governed By Palestinians After War Ends - Israeli Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. After eliminating the threat from radical elements, control over the Gaza Strip will pass to the Palestinians, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, Trend reports.

"Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, and they will subsequently govern this region. The future government of Gaza should be formed from local residents and based on a force that does not pose a threat to Israel," Galant said.

He also stressed that the end of the military campaign must be secured politically.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.