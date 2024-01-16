               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran, India Reach Final Agreement On Development Of Chabahar Port


1/16/2024 1:36:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iran and India have reached a final agreement on the development of Chabahar port in Sistan and Baluchestan Province located in the south-east of Iran, Trend reports.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Tehran on January 15.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made by India in providing equipment for the port.

Bazrpash suggested forming a joint transport commission to enhance cooperation and facilitate transit along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Jaishankar also expressed India's willingness to invest in Iran's transport and transit sectors.

The Iranian government's main plan for the Chabahar port is to develop its second phase and increase its loading and unloading capacity. The port's infrastructure construction is finished and the equipment installation is underway. The port can handle 8.5 million tons of cargo per year and accommodate ships of 100,000 tons.

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

