Iran, India Reach Final Agreement On Development Of Chabahar Port

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iran and India
have reached a final agreement on the development of Chabahar port
in Sistan and Baluchestan Province located in the south-east of
Iran, Trend reports.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iran's
Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, and
India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Tehran on
January 15.
The meeting also reviewed the progress made by India in
providing equipment for the port.
Bazrpash suggested forming a joint transport commission to
enhance cooperation and facilitate transit along the International
North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
Jaishankar also expressed India's willingness to invest in
Iran's transport and transit sectors.
The Iranian government's main plan for the Chabahar port is to
develop its second phase and increase its loading and unloading
capacity. The port's infrastructure construction is finished and
the equipment installation is underway. The port can handle 8.5
million tons of cargo per year and accommodate ships of 100,000
tons.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.