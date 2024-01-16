Azerbaijan Amends Law On Electricity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments
to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Electricity'",
Trend reports.
According to the document, in Article 8.1.4 of the Law of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Electric Power Industry" (Collection of
Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2023, No. 5, Article
623; Law No. 1075-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December
22, 2023), the words "from 150 kW" were replaced by the words "from
200 kW.".
The specified law came into force on January 1, 2024.
