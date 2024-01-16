Azerbaijan Introduces Amendments To Law On State Duty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments
to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty," Trend reports.
According to the law, individuals who appeal to the general
court for the first time with a claim on civil cases through the
Electronic Court information system are exempt from paying 10
percent of the amount of state duty stipulated in Article 8 of this
law.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.