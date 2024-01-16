               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Introduces Amendments To Law On State Duty


1/16/2024 1:36:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty," Trend reports.

According to the law, individuals who appeal to the general court for the first time with a claim on civil cases through the Electronic Court information system are exempt from paying 10 percent of the amount of state duty stipulated in Article 8 of this law.

