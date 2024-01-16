New Fee For Services In Maritime Transportation Approved In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On
amendments to the law 'On State Duty'", Trend reports.
According to the amendments, a fee of 65 manat ($38.2) is to be
charged for issuance of a document on continuous registration of a
vessel's history, a document to training and educational centers
carrying out activities in the field of maritime transport, as well
as a certificate to individuals and legal entities on compliance of
their activities with the requirements of international
conventions.
