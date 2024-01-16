SOCAR Heightens Security Measures At Production Sites

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has implemented enhanced security
measures at its production sites, the company told Trend .
“In response to anticipated weather changes from the morning of
January 13 to 15, a precautionary telephone message was dispatched
to the Azneft production sites. Considering the evolving
conditions, SOCAR has intensified security protocols at the
production sites. Hazardous activities have been restricted, and
measures in line with labor standards have been implemented to
safeguard the health of personnel. Additionally, educational
initiatives have been undertaken to raise awareness and promote a
secure working environment,” the company said.
SOCAR has clarified that no evacuation procedures were initiated
during this specified period.
SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas
field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction,
processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil
and petrochemical products in both domestic and international
markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying
natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general
population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to
Europe.
Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous
international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye,
Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally,
the company engages in significant trading operations primarily
based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.