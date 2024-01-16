Amended Labor Code In Azerbaijan Grants Men New Rights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments
to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.
According to the amendment, men who raise a child up to the age
of three on their own would be authorized to perform night shifts
only with their written approval.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.