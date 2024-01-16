               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amended Labor Code In Azerbaijan Grants Men New Rights


1/16/2024 1:36:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

According to the amendment, men who raise a child up to the age of three on their own would be authorized to perform night shifts only with their written approval.

