Journalists In Azerbaijan Enjoy Complete Freedom - An Example France Could Learn From - Jean-Michel Brun

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. During my stay in
Azerbaijan, I enjoyed total freedom of movement and expression,
Editor-in-chief of the La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper based in
Paris, renowned French journalist Jean-Michel Brun wrote in his
article , Trend reports.
The article goes as follows:
"This weekend, Azerbaijan's ambassador to France, Leyla
Abdullayeva, expressed her dismay on X in an article in "Le Figaro"
that once again repeated the refrain of "Baku's offensive to
denigrate France". The President of the National Assembly replied
that the French press was free... really?
"You are still pretending not to know that Karabakh is part
of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. For the
first time in a long time, a just and lasting peace is possible.
Peace needs truth, not false narratives. Le Figaro, help peace
instead of trying to destabilize the situation in our region,"
tweeted the ambassador. Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the French
National Assembly, responded by criticizing the diplomat for trying
to "give lessons to the French press" and questioning
press freedom in Azerbaijan. What exactly is the situation?
There can be no democracy without freedom of speech. The Bible,
the Gospels, and the Quran even consider speech to be the origin of
everything. In our societies, this freedom is expressed through the
freedom of the press. Journalists are the witnesses of our time. To
gag them is to plunge citizens into ignorance and society into
obscurantism.
Since the beginning of the conflict in the South Caucasus,
certain Western media, particularly in France, have taken the
serious responsibility of excluding Azerbaijani speakers from
television programs and newspaper columns, opening their doors only
to spokespersons for Armenian separatism, thus helping to install
in the minds of the French public the imaginary story of a region
"inhabited for thousands of years by the Armenian people", ignoring
the Khojaly massacre and the destruction of the towns of
Karabakh.
French journalists, such as Liseron Boudoul and myself, who
decided to go there to report independently on the reality of the
events, have been threatened and censored. Recently, an Azerbaijani
journalist was prevented by the French authorities from doing her
job in New Caledonia.
Today, the French press can no longer be said to be free. Apart
from a few newspapers such as Mediapart, Politis, and a few others,
the French press, which is largely subsidized by the state, is in
the hands of oligarchs close to the government or the far right,
who try to convince their readers and viewers that domestic or
international conflicts are the result of a civilization
confrontation between "the camp of good" and "the camp of
evil".
On the other hand, I can testify, and I say this with complete
independence and objectivity, that during my stays in Azerbaijan I
enjoyed total freedom of movement and expression. Nothing was ever
imposed on me, and I was never prevented from meeting anyone,
visiting or filming anywhere. Otherwise, I wouldn't have stayed a
second longer and would have packed my bags on the spot. The
articles I have the pleasure of publishing in Azerbaijani
newspapers have never been screened in any way. Nor would I have
accepted it. No one has ever tried to influence my work one way or
the other. This has not always been the case in other
countries.
This is one of the reasons why visitors to Azerbaijan are always
surprised. What head of state would devote three hours of his time
to answering questions from international journalists or
specialists, including the most incisive ones, whether they come
from journalists working in friendly or unfriendly countries such
as Iran, the United States, or France? Yet this is exactly what
happened during the three face-to-face sessions with President
Ilham Aliyev in which I took part.
This desire for transparency with regard to the press was
illustrated in particular at the Shusha Global Media Forum, held in
Shusha on 23 July 2023 and attended by 250 journalists and press
directors from 50 different countries. The topics: the future of
journalism and, naturally, press freedom. The Azerbaijani head of
state regularly invites the media to come and put their questions
to him freely, to which he answers without evasion or double-talk.
We would like to see this happen more often in countries that claim
to protect journalists as their standard.
