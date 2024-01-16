Kazmunaygas, ADP Considering Implementation Of Number Of Joint Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 16. KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP) are considering the implementation of a number of joint projects, said Director of the KMG Transportation and Logistics Department Yerbolat Mendybayev, Trend reports.

According to him, KMG's cooperation with ADP includes four promising areas. The first is the development of a tanker and merchant fleet to operate in the Caspian Sea and open seas; the second is the development of a fleet to support and provide services for offshore projects in the Caspian Sea, such as Kashagan, Kalamkas Sea, Khazar, etc.; the third is the development of coastal infrastructure, including the construction of ships and port infrastructure; and the fourth is the development of a training program for maritime specialists in Kazakhstan.

"For each area of cooperation, we and our partners will have to make final investment decisions. Currently, KMG and ADP are considering a number of projects. This is the construction of tankers with a deadweight of 12,000 tons, the construction of ferries, the acquisition of supply vessels, and OSR (oil spill response) for KMG offshore projects in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea," he said.

In addition, as Mendybayev noted, the acquisition of dry cargo ships and a product carrier vessel is being considered for the organization in the Black Sea of transportation of petroleum products produced at the KazMunayGas' oil refinery in Romania (KMG International).