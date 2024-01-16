Kazmunaygas, ADP Considering Implementation Of Number Of Joint Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 16. KazMunayGas JSC
(Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and Abu Dhabi Ports
Group (ADP) are considering the implementation of a number of joint
projects, said Director of the KMG Transportation and Logistics
Department Yerbolat Mendybayev, Trend reports.
According to him, KMG's cooperation with ADP includes four
promising areas. The first is the development of a tanker and
merchant fleet to operate in the Caspian Sea and open seas; the
second is the development of a fleet to support and provide
services for offshore projects in the Caspian Sea, such as
Kashagan, Kalamkas Sea, Khazar, etc.; the third is the development
of coastal infrastructure, including the construction of ships and
port infrastructure; and the fourth is the development of a
training program for maritime specialists in Kazakhstan.
"For each area of cooperation, we and our partners will have to
make final investment decisions. Currently, KMG and ADP are
considering a number of projects. This is the construction of
tankers with a deadweight of 12,000 tons, the construction of
ferries, the acquisition of supply vessels, and OSR (oil spill
response) for KMG offshore projects in the Kazakhstan sector of the
Caspian Sea," he said.
In addition, as Mendybayev noted, the acquisition of dry cargo
ships and a product carrier vessel is being considered for the
organization in the Black Sea of transportation of petroleum
products produced at the KazMunayGas' oil refinery in Romania (KMG
International).
