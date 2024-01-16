               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan And Afghanistan Taking Practical Steps To Implement TAPI Project


1/16/2024 1:36:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed the start of practical work within the framework of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

The meeting on the matter took place in Kabul between Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Khoja Ovezov and Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan Shahabuddin Delawar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of the TAPI transnational gas pipeline project, the allocation of land for the construction of the pipeline and the dispatch of a technical group from Turkmenistan to Kabul.

Shahabuddin Delawar described the TAPI project as useful not only for Afghanistan, but also for all participating countries, stressing that the people of Afghanistan support this large-scale economic project and the country is open to any kind of cooperation in this direction.

Following the meeting, the parties stressed the need to continue technical meetings to accelerate work on the project.

Turkmenistan is making significant efforts in the development of the TAPI gas pipeline, seeking to strengthen its role as a leading supplier of natural gas in the region. Turkmenistan's strategic participation in this project highlights its commitment to diversify export routes and strengthen energy security.

