Azerbaijan Becoming Much More Popular For Tourists From Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 16. A total of 5,010 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is an 83 increase compared to the same period in 2022 (2,736 tourists), Trend reports.

Data from the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure rose by 45.2 percent compared to the pre-COVID-19 year of 2019, when 3,450 citizens of Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan.

In December 2023, Azerbaijan welcomed 599 Tajik citizens, which is 2.2 times more than in December 2022 (263 tourists). In comparison, 338 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in December 2019.

The visits of Tajikistani tourists to Azerbaijan in 2023, broken down by month, are as follows: January (165 tourists), February (177 tourists), March (317 tourists), April (294 tourists), May (299 tourists), June (452 tourists), July (691 tourists), August (507 tourists), September (534 tourists), October (428 tourists), November (547 tourists).

Overall, Azerbaijan was visited by 134,589 tourists from Central Asian countries in 2023, which is 82.31 percent higher from 2022 (73,823 people).