MP Notes Success In Domestic, Foreign Policy As Reasons For Azerbaijan Becoming Strong

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The success
achieved in both domestic and foreign policies have turned
Azerbaijan into a strong state, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskenderov
told Trend .
''The electoral process in the country has already begun and the
campaigning has kicked off,'' Iskenderov noted.
He reminded that for the first time in Azerbaijan's history, the
election will cover the entire sovereign Azerbaijan.
The MP added that Azerbaijan is going through the most important
period of its history and has become a strong state.
"Of course, it was not so easy to reach this stage. The
confidence in the head of state at every election has made it
possible to achieve all the set goals. Now we have even bigger
goals ahead of us," he emphasized.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
