Kazakhstan Keen To Deepen Cooperation With World Bank

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 16. The government
of Kazakhstan is committed to further deepening cooperation with
the World Bank, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting with World Bank Regional
Director for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova.
The sides discussed issues of carrying out joint projects in the
field of economic development, digitalization implementation,
environmental protection, etc. For more than 30 years of
cooperation, 48 joint projects worth over $8 billion have been
successfully implemented in the country. Today, there are 6
actively operating projects.
According to him, the partnership with the World Bank is aimed
at supporting reforms carried out in Kazakhstan to achieve more
inclusive and sustainable development. "A striking example of this
is the Joint Economic Research Program, which has been successfully
implemented for more than 20 years", he noted.
In turn, Proskuryakova noted that the World Bank has intensified
the preparation of new projects for Kazakhstan, which was
facilitated by negotiations held in August last year. This also
applies to the
government's program to connect remote settlements to the
Internet."This will be a very good example for all Central Asian
countries. I think that Kazakhstan's role as a regional leader will
strengthen," she noted.
Meanwhile, the WB operates in Kazakhstan under the current
Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025. The CPF aligns with
the government's reform program and Kazakhstan's 2050 development
strategy, aimed at expediting the transformation of Kazakhstan into
a modern society with a knowledge-based, diversified, and
private-sector-driven economy.
