Iranian Currency Rates For January 16


1/16/2024 1:36:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 18 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to January 15.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,978 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 16

Rial on January 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,460

53,554

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,120

49,246

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,071

4,084

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,054

4,065

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,165

6,167

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,649

136,275

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,002

14,969

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,813

28,990

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,258

31,331

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,039

26,225

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,248

2,257

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,396

1,397

1 Russian ruble

RUB

474

477

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,211

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,975

28,076

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,495

31,539

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,288

38,314

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,305

1,307

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,681

31,661

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,763

8,757

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,899

5,869

100 Thai baths

THB

120,019

120,215

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,996

9,039

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,774

31,967

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,978

45,956

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,305

9,307

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,820

15,707

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,702

2,700

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

592

591

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,715

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,310

75,122

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,919 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,261 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,707 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,269 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 522,000–525,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 571,000–574,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107724996

