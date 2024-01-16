Iranian Currency Rates For January 16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 18 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to January 15. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,978 rials.

Currency Rial on January 16 Rial on January 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,460 53,554 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,120 49,246 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,071 4,084 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,054 4,065 1 Danish krone DKK 6,165 6,167 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,649 136,275 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,002 14,969 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,813 28,990 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,258 31,331 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,039 26,225 1 South African rand ZAR 2,248 2,257 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,396 1,397 1 Russian ruble RUB 474 477 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,211 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,975 28,076 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,495 31,539 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,288 38,314 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,305 1,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,681 31,661 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,763 8,757 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,899 5,869 100 Thai baths THB 120,019 120,215 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,996 9,039 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,774 31,967 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,978 45,956 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,305 9,307 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,820 15,707 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,702 2,700 1 Afghan afghani AFN 592 591 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,715 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,310 75,122 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,919 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,261 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,707 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,269 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 522,000–525,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 571,000–574,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur