Cosmetic Serum Market Size To Grow By USD 1.39 Billion From 2022 To 2027 The Rising Demand For Male Beauty Products To Boost The Market - Technavio

cosmetic serum market

is estimated to grow by USD 1.39 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 58%.



For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Serum Market 2023-2027

Cosmetic Serum Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Hair care serum, Skin, and sun care serum), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The segment comprises departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

Organized retail sector companies strategically operate considering factors like geographic reach, efficient production and inventory management, and streamlined goods transportation. As mainstream consumers increasingly embrace these products, companies are experiencing increased revenue by introducing their products in retail stores.

Geography Overview

Based on

geography, the global cosmetic serum market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic serum market.

APAC

is estimated to contribute

58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

China, Japan and South Korea are the main contributing countries in APAC. In addition, the companies are also showing their products on social media and using various celebrities' endorsements to market them.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Cosmetic Serum Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising demand for male beauty products is a key factor driving market growth.

Men, like women, exhibit a growing interest in personal grooming. The increasing awareness among men about their appearance has prompted major companies to introduce new grooming products for men. Cosmetic serum marketers are emphasizing products not just as beauty items but as enhancers of personal style for their target audience.

Major Trend

The increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is a major trend in the market.

The demand for Natural Products has increased as a result of the health problems caused by the use of BPC products. The producers of serums are increasing their focus on Organic Cosmetics Serums, which also helps to differentiate the product lines offered by retailers.

Significant Challenge

The availability of counterfeit products are significant challenge restricting market growth.

The rising demand for cosmetics has led to an increase in counterfeit products, exacerbated by the expanding presence of e-commerce. The proliferation of fake goods poses a threat to genuine companies in the global market, negatively impacting their sales and pricing strategies.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

In the dynamic cosmetic serum market, key trends are shaped by consumer demand for high-quality ingredients and efficacy. Ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Vitamin C, Peptides, and Niacinamide are coveted for their anti-aging, skin brightening, and moisturizing properties. The shift towards clean beauty emphasizes organic, natural ingredients, and cruelty-free, vegan formulations. Dermatologically tested products, suitable for sensitive skin, are gaining traction among luxury and drugstore brands. The market sees a surge in SPF-integrated, collagen-boosting, and paraben-free serums. Influenced by beauty influencers, dermatologist recommendations, and positive consumer reviews, brands are innovating in packaging and focusing on e-commerce sales. Clinical trials validate claims, aiding in the global market expansion.

