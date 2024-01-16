Over 14 Million People In Ukraine Need Humanitarian Aid: UN

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Wednesday that approximately 40% of Ukraine's population, equivalent to 14.6 million people, require humanitarian assistance this year.

According to OCHA, an additional 6.3 million people have been forced to leave the country due to the Russian invasion.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA, emphasized that continuing humanitarian operations on a large scale is an urgent necessity in this country.

The two years of Russian invasion have weakened Ukraine's economic foundation and its economy relies heavily on financial support from Western countries. Kyiv is concerned that this support may not continue.

Before this, Ukraine's Finance Minister had acknowledged that the European Union is the largest donor and direct supporter of the country, covering 45% of its financial needs this year.

The dire situation in Ukraine underscores the pressing need for international humanitarian aid and support to address the growing crisis.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a significant global concern, with the need for humanitarian assistance becoming increasingly crucial as the situation unfolds.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram