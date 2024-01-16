Turkish Police Detain Nearly 100 Afghan Refugees

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the expulsion and detention of Afghan refugees in Turkey, the government of this country has announced that they have detained 99 Afghan refugees from the city of“Erzincan.”

Turkish media reported on Saturday, January 13th, that these refugees were detained during an operation on a truck on the Erzincan-Tercan highway.

According to reports, Turkish police cited the reason for detaining these refugees as“not having valid Turkish residence permits” and three of them were also arrested on charges of“human trafficking” during the operation.

Turkish media reports indicate that the detained individuals were handed over to the Immigration Office of Erzincan after going through legal procedures.

Previously, the Turkish government had reported the detention of 24 Afghan refugees upon their entry into the country.

This comes as Turkish authorities have announced that operations to combat the illegal entry and detention of migrants will continue across Turkey.

It should be noted that according to official statistics, more than 300,000 Afghan migrants are living in Turkey.

Since the Taliban regained power in the country, a significant number of Afghan youth have opted to leave due to a dire economic situation, a scarcity of job opportunities, the threat of persecution, security risks, and the severe restrictions placed on women and girls.

