Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) During the first half of 2023, the Asian, European, and North American Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate markets underwent varying price trends. In Asia, prices initially rose, fueled by increased trade activities, and improved buying sentiments after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. However, excessive stocking and stagnant downstream demands led to a subsequent decline.

In Europe, the market displayed a blended price behavior, impacted by economic turmoil in 2022, resulting in reduced manufacturing and industrial activities, and subsequently lowered consumer demands. The North American market closely followed the Asian market's price trajectory, with rising prices until April 2023, followed by a dip due to overflowing inventories. Overall, the markets exhibited mixed sentiments for Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate, influenced by complex interactions of supply, demand, and macroeconomic factors.

Request for Real-Time Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/linear-alkylbenzene-sulfonate-price-trends/pricerequest

Definition

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate is a chemical compound commonly used in the manufacturing of various cleaning products, detergents, and personal care items. It is a type of surfactant, which means it helps reduce surface tension and enhances the effectiveness of cleaning agents. LAS is known for its excellent cleaning properties and ability to remove grease and dirt. It is widely utilized in household and industrial applications due to its cost-effectiveness and biodegradability.

Key Details About the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Price Trends , including India Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate price, USA Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Price Trend:





Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) finds key industrial uses in the production of various cleaning and detergent products. It is a crucial ingredient in laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and all-purpose cleaners due to its superior cleaning properties. Additionally, LAS is utilized in the formulation of industrial cleaners, degreasers, and car wash soaps. Its ability to effectively remove oils, grease, and stains makes it a preferred surfactant in numerous industrial cleaning applications, contributing to efficient and powerful cleaning solutions.



BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Hansa Group AG Clariant

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA