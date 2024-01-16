Palladium Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Palladium (Pd) is a rare metal element, which is grey-white that belongs to the platinum group metals (PGMs). The metal has the lowest melting point and density among the PGMs. It is highly ductile and corrosion-resistant, which can form salt and other compounds when reacted with other chemicals. Commercially it is produced by refining nickel metal and has a melting and boiling point that measures around 1555° C and 2963° C, respectively.

Additionally, Palladium metal can absorb hydrogen to a great extent. It is reactive with acids and is the most reactive element in its group. It is used as a catalytic agent in several chemical reactions and is used to manufacture alloys on a large scale.

Vietnam, India, and the United States are the key importing countries that import Palladium. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include Japan, Germany, and the United States.

Key Details About the Palladium Price Trend:

Palladium is a rare metal element that is silvery white in color and belongs to the platinum group of metal elements. It has several commercial applications, mostly manufacturing processes, specifically for industrial and electronics products.

Palladium is a key metal ingredient that is used in automobile catalytic converters, where it acts as a catalyst that converts polluting gases to harmless ones. It is used in manufacturing electrodes, dental alloys, jewelry, and multilayer ceramic capacitors. Moreover, it is used in the process of electroplating and other chemical reactions such as petroleum cracking, hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, etc.



Norilsk Nickel Mining and Metallurgical Company

Russian Platinum

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus Holding

Shanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Date: July 18, 2022- Atomyze, Russia, launches its first legal digital asset backed by Palladium in collaboration with the local financial body, Rosbank.

