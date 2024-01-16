Platinum Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Platinum (Pt) is a metal element with an atomic number of 78 which is found in alluvial deposits, or it is produced as a byproduct in the process of refining copper and nickel. Its melting and boiling points measure around 1770° C and 3825° C, respectively. It is a highly malleable metal element for fine art pieces and jewelry. It also possesses excellent ductility, which is used in making thin wires and strings that are used in making precious items.

Platinum is a silvery-whitish metal that is completely unreactive in nature and is a very precious transition metal that is extensively used in making decorative and jewelry items on a large scale. It belongs to costly metal groups, including gold, silver, and gems like diamonds.

Request for Real-Time Platinum Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/platinum-price-trends/pricerequest

The key importing countries that import Platinum are the United States, India, and Germany. On the other hand, the key exporting countries for the same are India, Germany, and China.

Key Details About the Platinum Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Platinum price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Platinum Price Trends , including India Platinum price, USA Platinum price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Platinum Price Trend:





Platinum is one of the most expensive metal components that is extensively used in the jewelry manufacturing industry. Apart from that, the metal is also used in chemical preparation methods by the chemical industry. Platinum is used in the production of nitric acid and gasoline, as well as explosives.

Additionally, the agrochemical industry utilizes Platinum to manufacture fertilizer ingredients and is also used as a catalyst to remove harmful emissions from automobiles on a large scale. Platinum is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity. It is used in manufacturing electric circuits that are used extensively in electronic machines and electronics, such as semiconductor crystals, sensors, switch contacts, magnetic disks, and more. Platinum possesses anti-cancer property, which is used by the medical industry in devices like stents, implants, pacemakers, catheters, etc. It is also utilized for making fine art or showpieces, including necklaces, rings, plates, vases, etc.



Johnson Matthey

Acros Organics

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Sibanye-Stillwater

Norilsk Nickel Mining and Metallurgical Company Russian Platinum

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA