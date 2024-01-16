Bottled Water Market Share 2024 | Industry Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Bottled Water Market Report by Product Type (Still, Carbonated, Flavored, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Direct Sales, On-Trade, and Others), Packaging Type (PET Bottles, Metal Cans, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global bottled water market size reached US$ 255.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 455.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Bottled Water Industry:

Emerging Health and Hydration Trends :

The bottled water industry is currently experiencing robust growth due to the prevailing health and hydration trends. As consumers around the world increasingly prioritize their well-being, bottled water is emerging as a preferred choice for its perception as a healthier alternative to sugary and calorie-laden beverages. This trend is further fueled by a growing awareness of the importance of staying hydrated for overall health. The enhanced convenience and portability of bottled water also allows consumers to easily quench their thirst on the go, which aligns with modern lifestyles, thereby catalyzing market growth.

Rising Environmental Concerns and Sustainable Packaging :

Rising sustainable packaging initiatives is driving the bottled water industry toward growth. Concerns about single-use plastic waste have augmented the demand for eco-friendly solutions. Many companies now use recycled plastic or biodegradable materials for their bottles. Brands embracing these sustainable practices attract environmentally conscious consumers, eliminating concerns and contributing to market growth. The tension between convenience and environmental responsibility continues to shape the industry's strategies and offerings, thereby supporting market growth.

Convenience and Accessibility :

The bottled water industry's growth is also being propelled by its unmatched convenience and accessibility. Bottled water is available in various sizes and formats, offering consumers a portable, safe hydration option. This convenience factor is especially appealing to individuals with active and busy lifestyles who seek readily available clean drinking water. Furthermore, in regions where tap water quality is a major concern, bottled water provides a reliable and accessible source of safe hydration. Marketing efforts highlighting the purity and safety of bottled water have further accelerated the product adoption rate, sustaining its growth in the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Bottled Water Industry:



Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Nestle S.A.

Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

Tata Consumer Products Limited The Coca-Cola Company

Bottled Water Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Still

Carbonated

Flavored Mineral

Still represented the leading segment due to the widespread consumer preference for its natural and refreshing taste.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

On-Trade Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, direct sales, on-trade, and others.

By Packaging Type:



PET Bottles

Metal Cans Others

PET bottles represented the largest segment as they are lightweight, convenient, and easily recyclable.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the bottled water market is attributed to the region's large population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Global Bottled Water Market Trends:

The heightened emphasis on health and wellness among consumers has augmented the demand for bottled water as it is perceived as a healthier alternative to sugary beverages, thereby propelling market growth. Apart from this, rising environmental concerns and sustainability efforts that prompt companies to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions like PET bottles and reduce their carbon footprint is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the convenience and accessibility associated with bottled water have catalyzed market growth as consumers seek on-the-go hydration solutions. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the urban population, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, where elevating urbanization levels and inflating disposable incomes are driving higher consumption rates, is contributing to market growth.

