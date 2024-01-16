Motorola Solutions presents latest in video security at Intersec 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growing ecosystem of fixed video, analytics and access control technologies helps protect people, property and places

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersec 2024 , Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI ) will showcase its intelligent video, powerful analytics, touchless access, advanced alarm and identity management solutions. These new additions to its safety and security ecosystem provide additional layers of critical information to help organizations better detect, analyze and respond to everyday incidents or emergencies.

"Security challenges are complex, so the solutions for solving them must be simple and intuitive," said Pedro Simoes, corporate vice president, Video Security & Access Control at Motorola Solutions. "Our technologies are built with simplicity in mind and can evolve to meet the rapid pace of change. They are powered by responsibly built AI that can alert security staff when action is needed, focusing human attention on what matters most."

Motorola Solutions continues to strengthen its end-to-end physical security offering, both through organic R&D and acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of IPVideo, creator of the HALO Smart Sensor. HALO integrates seamlessly with Motorola Solutions' Avigilon security suite and sends an alert directly to Avigilon video management systems when an anomaly, such as poor air quality or unusual noise, is detected.

Highlights at Intersec 2024

Motorola Solutions will display the Avigilon security suite of cloud and on-premise solutions, built to adapt to rapid changes in the threat landscape, as well as its new Pelco open-platform security cameras, which are customizable for a wide range of security needs.



Avigilon Unity Video 8 : This latest AI-enabled on-premise video management system (VMS) offers flexible cloud-based management capabilities for security operators. The solution also supports Avigilon's H6A and H6X cameras with AdaptAI, an advanced edge analytics suite with the ability to detect unusual crowd behavior, flag auditory disturbances and distinguish between vehicle subclasses.

Pelco Elevate : This new cloud-based camera management and AI analytics service provides security and maintenance teams with valuable insights to reduce downtime and increase operator efficiency, while pairing seamlessly with any ONVIF conformant video management system. Pelco Spectra Enhanced 8 Series: This latest evolution in the Spectra Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) camera portfolio is built to secure large areas and features Pelco Smart Analytics, an optional built-in microphone and auto tracking to help automatically identify threats and analyze events.

These technologies are exhibited at Intersec at booths SA-C11 (Motorola Solutions) and S1-I20 (IPVideo), Dubai World Trade Center.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that's critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we're solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at .

