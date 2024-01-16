The Hybrid Electric Car Market Surges Towards A $489.8 Billion Horizon By 2032, Unveils Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hybrid Electric Car Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hybrid Electric Car Market by Powertrain (Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Combined Hybrid), Degree of Hybridization (Fully Hybrid and Mild Hybrid), and Vehicle Type (Standard Hybrid, Luxury Hybrid, and Performance Hybrid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global hybrid electric car industry size generated $229.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $489.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

✅Request Sample Pages -

Prime determinants of growth

The global hybrid electric car market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by strengthening emission norms, increase in demand for efficient transportation, and surge in R&D activities. Hybrid electric cars, designed to offer high fuel efficiency and performance, play a pivotal role in the modern transportation landscape.

Key Developments:

➡️Leading companies are implementing various strategies, including acquisition, agreement, expansion, partnership, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market positions.

➡️In May 2022, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. introduced the hybrid electric car City to the Indian market. It is the first vehicle in the mainstream market category equipped with standard powerful hybrid electric technology, featuring a self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system paired with a 1.5-liter petrol engine.

➡️In January 2023, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION launched the all-new Prius HEV in Japan, equipped with the latest fifth-generation hybrid system. The Prius achieves great fuel efficiency and enhanced performance on low-friction road surfaces.

➡️In May 2023, Kia Corporation showcased its new lineup of HEVs in Saudi Arabia, featuring models like K5, K8, Sorento, and Niro Plus. These new models aim to achieve a fuel economy of up to 40%, reflecting Kia Corporation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and expanding its eco-friendly car offerings.

The parallel hybrid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the combined hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, owing to combined hybrid ability to offer the driver to switch between engine and electric motor at any given time, this ability is increasing the demand for combined hybrids, which are extensively being used in performance cars and luxury cars.

The fully hybrid segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on the degree of hybridization, the fully hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hybrid electric car market, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower environmental impact. Similarly, fully hybrid electric cars are also a strong competitor to fully electric cars, and hence, the demand for fully hybrid is increasing as it allows users to shift to electric motor or ICE mode at any time.

✅Procure Complete Research Report Now - /purchase-options

The standard hybrid segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on the vehicle type, the standard hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market . However, the luxury hybrid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to increase in the inclination of consumers for luxury product ranges. In addition, companies operating in the market are also developing technologies that are fuel-efficient and provide luxury at the same time.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market due to the growing car ownership in the Asia-Pacific region, along with government support for the adoption of hybrid vehicles.

However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the review period due to technological advancement and growing income level in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Former Daimler AG)

BMW AG

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen Group

Kia Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

AB Volvo.

✅Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

🔹By powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the hybrid electric car market in the near future.

🔹By degree of hybridization, the full hybrid segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the hybrid electric car market in the near future.

🔹By vehicle type, the standard luxury segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the hybrid electric car market in the near future.

🔹By Region, Latin America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Similar Reports We Have on EV Industry:

- Micro Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Battery Type (Lead acid battery, Lithium-ion battery), by Type (Micro cars, Golfcarts, utility, and neighborhood electric vehicles), by Application (Commercial, Personal, Public utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

- Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Utility Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), by End User (Golf Courses, Tourist Destinations, Hotels and Resorts, Airports, Residential and Commercial Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

- Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), Top Speed (Less Than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and More Than 125 MPH) and Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn