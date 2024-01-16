Adarsh Gourav To Embark On 'Dream' Journey To Thailand For 'Alien' Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to jet off to Thailand to commence the filming for the highly anticipated project 'Alien', has called it a "dream come true", and is thrilled to collaborate with a stellar cast and visionary creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott.

'Alien' is an American TV series inspired by Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror franchise of the same name. The Alien prequel show, helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979.

Talking about the same, Adarsh said: "Embarking on this journey with the 'Alien' franchise is a dream come true.”

The actor, known for his work in 'The White Tiger' shared: "To be a part of such a storied and groundbreaking project is an incredible opportunity, and I am thrilled to collaborate with a stellar cast and visionary creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott."

The four-month-long shooting schedule in Thailand will see Adarsh alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis.

Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the Alien legacy, serves as the executive producer, adding his visionary touch to the project. Set to premiere on FX on Hulu, 'Alien' promises to be a captivating narrative, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise.

The show's storyline unfolds on Earth, a notable departure from the franchise's usual extraterrestrial settings, providing a new layer of intrigue for fans.

Adarsh further said: "The allure of working on a project of this magnitude, in a picturesque location like Thailand, is truly exhilarating.”

"Noah Hawley's creative genius combined with Ridley Scott's legendary touch makes this an extraordinary venture, and I am eager to bring this story to life," he added.

It will be released on FX on Hulu.

--IANS

sp/svn