EMEA And Africa SABRE Deadline Extended Until January 22

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Due to overwhelming demand, the deadline for entering the EMEA and Africa region SABRE Awards competitions has been extended for one week, until Monday January 22. More details on the EMEA competition can be found here ; on the Africa SABREs here.



The deadline for the North American SABRE Awards remains unchanged: Friday January 26.



“The EMEA and Africa deadline came so soon after the holidays, and many people who were only returning to work in the past few days have requested additional time,” said Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and chairman of the SABRE judges.“For that reason, we have extended the final deadline until January 22.”



The EMEA SABRE competition is the premier competition for public relations campaigns, generating 2,000 entries each year from across the continent. In addition to the Gold SABRE Awards, which recognize work in disciplines ranging from consumer marketing to corporate reputation, from internal communications and issues management, the competition also includes the Innovation SABRE Awards, which recognize excellence in content creation, data and analytics and other cutting-edge disciplines.



The EMEA SABRE Awards will be presented at the Troxy in London on April 17, while the Innovation SABRE winners will be presented with their awards during our EMEA Innovation Summit, which takes place on the same day, at the Ham Yards in London.



The African SABRE Awards will be presented at a ceremony during the African Public Relations Association's annual meeting in Cote d'Ivoire in May.

MENAFN16012024000219011063ID1107724865