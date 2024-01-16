Swallow Wines Unveils New Winery Tasting Room In Downtown Round Rock

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Swallow Wines, a Texas-based winery dedicated to providing a distinctive and welcoming wine tasting experience, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest winery tasting room in downtown Round Rock, just outside of Austin, Texas.

As an authorized winery with the privilege of sourcing directly from out-of-state vineyards, Swallow Wines proudly presents its recent collaboration with 14 distinguished California winemakers. This exclusive partnership includes renowned names such as Ampelos Cellars, Bell Cellars, Bolt To Wines, Dustin Nabor, Final Girl Wines, Jeff Runquist Wines, Lussier Wines, Monroy Wines, Pine Mountain Vineyards, Puppione Family Wines, Ra Ra Wine Co., Red Car Wines, Rock and Clay Wines, and Theopolis Vineyards.

"Our mission at Swallow Wines is to create an enchanting wine tasting experience, and our new winery tasting room in downtown Round Rock perfectly embodies that commitment," expresses Matt Ellis, CEO/Co-owner at Swallow Wines. "We take pride in providing a space where wine enthusiasts can explore our carefully curated selection and immerse themselves in the Swallow Wines experience."

The eagerly anticipated winery tasting room, situated at 407 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock Texas 78664, is scheduled to open its doors in January 2024. Swallow Wines currently offers convenient online shopping with curbside pickup, reservations for intimate backyard tent wine tastings, and the option to host private tastings at home.

Swallow Wines extends a warm invitation to wine enthusiasts, local news outlets, and industry professionals to join in the celebration of the diverse collection crafted in collaboration with California's top winemakers.

