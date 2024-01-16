Grenade Attack In Zakarpattia Village Council: Death Toll Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the grenade attack at a session of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia has risen to two.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reported.

"Today, on January 15, 2024, another victim, a 47-year-old deputy of the village council, died in the intensive care unit from injuries sustained as a result of the explosion. He worked in the Keretsky community as the head of the Center for Administrative Services," the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, several medical examinations have been ordered as part of the criminal proceedings, which are currently underway. The final legal qualification of the bomber's actions will be determined after they are conducted.

Roman Tarabiy, deputy chairman of the Mukachevo district council, wrote on Facebook: "Today, Myroslav Nytka, a deputy of the Keretsky village council, died in the regional hospital.

Viktor Mykyta, Head of theOblast Military Administration

He was injured on December 15 during the explosion of a grenade during a meeting of the village council."

As reported, on December 15, during a session of the Keretsky village council of the Mukachevo district, local deputy Serhiy Batryn blew up several grenades. 23 people were injured, including the suspect. Most were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. On December 16, one of the victims died in hospital from his injuries.

The bomber was detained. The Security Service of Ukraine served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).