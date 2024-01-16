(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA)
1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law to establish the Zakat (alms) House to be supervised by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.
2004 -- State of Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Nabila Al-Mulla presented her credentials to UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to be the first Arab Muslim woman Ambassador to the UN.
2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah instructed disbursement of 1,000 Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) to every citizen in addition to a 14-month free ration to mark the 50th Independence Anniversary, 20th Liberation Anniversary and his 5th Anniversary in office.
2012 -- The Geneva-based Euro-Arab Environment organization selected Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, head of Kuwait Voluntary Work Center, as one of four Arab women leaders in environment for 2011.
2022 -- Mohammad Burbayye', of Kuwait, slipped to second place in the final round of the 2021-22 Jet Ski World Cup Pro Runabout GP after topping the points table in three previous rounds at Thailand's Jomtien Beach resort.
2023 -- Kuwait's Dr. Saqer Al-Mulla elected deputy chief of Asian gymnastics federation during the Asian congress in Doha, Qatar. (end) gta
