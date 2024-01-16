(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Pascal Wehrlein and Porsche Top the Podium at 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-prix





. TAG Heuer Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein converts narrow pole to commanding win in the Season 10 opener of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix. . Sbastien Buemi of Envision Racing claims second, with Jaguar TCS Racing's newcomer Nick Cassidy rounding out the podium, stating:“We can challenge Pascal moving forward”. World-record holder and eight-time Olympic gold-medalist Usain Bolt waves chequered flag in front of more than 40,000 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez sell-out crowd. . Saudi Arabia's Diriyah to be the next stop on the calendar on January 26 and 27 with Rounds Two and Three.

14th January 2024:

Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche displayed masterful driving to clinch the first win of the season in an electrifying start to Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday night. Wehrlein further solidified his renowned prowess at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez by leading from the start and converting his now-fourth Julius Baer Pole Position in Mexico to a second race win in the country.



Although briefly ceding the lead during an ATTACK MODE charge under Full Course Yellow conditions, the German-Mauritian driver showcased his skill and resilience before a well-timed overtake to take back his lead and cross the finish line first.

Wehrlein's win also solidifies the success of the Porsche powertrain as the third Porsche-powered winner in each of the last three Mexico City E-Prix events. Joining Wehrlein on the podium were Sbastien Buemi for Envision Racing in second and Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing's new signing, in third.



The race also saw strong performances from Maximilian Guenther (Maserati MSG Racing) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), with the latter engaging in a fierce, defensive battle with Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE), who made an impressive climb from 10th to sixth. Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team), Stoffel Vandoorne (DS PENSKE), championship-defender Jake Dennis and Norman Nato (both Andretti Formula E) also put in notable performances, navigating through the pack to round out the top ten and secure points.

A relatively clean race was only interrupted on lap 9, after Robin Frijns found the wall on the exit of the Foro Sol. A Full Course Yellow would be required for the car's removal, forcing Wehrlein to delay his attack on the then-leader Buemi.

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, said:“It was a tough race because we were leading most of the race and that's not so efficient for energy – but every lap was like a qualifying lap, trying to maximise speed. I saw a small mistake behind me which created a small gap, and from then I think it was pretty controlled. Thanks a lot to my team and thanks to all the fans here, it's always a great to be here in Mexico; it's a great atmosphere. I'm already looking forward to coming back next year.”

Sbastien Buemi, No. 16, Envision Racing Formula E Team, said:“I've had four podiums here now. They're now calling me the veteran. It was a smooth race. Qualifying was the key point really. I know it's quite difficult to pass here, but we've had a clean race. Pascal was fast, but I heard he was under investigation, so I decided to stick to P2, and if it becomes something more, then I'll be happy with that.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:“It's the start of a really nice new chapter. I had high expectations with FP1 and FP2, it's not been an easy weekend, but the team have been really awesome with me throughout. Hopefully this is the start of something cool and that's just getting started; it was a great race. I think the grid can definitely challenge Pascal moving forward.”

The 2024 Mexico City E-Prix results bring Wehrlein to the top of the Drivers' table and TAG Heuer Porsche as leaders of the Teams' standings. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns in less than two weeks, with the first double-header of the season: The much-anticipated night race in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on 26 & 27 January.

Earlier, the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, experienced a breath-taking new level of speed and acceleration behind the wheel of Formula E's world record-breaking GENBETA race car in Mexico City. Bolt accelerated from the start line on the track at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, achieving 0-60mph in 2.89 seconds and powering through 100m in 4.36 seconds – 5.22 seconds faster than his world record 100m time of 9.58 seconds.

