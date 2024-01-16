(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 3rd Al Marmoom Film in the Desert: A Cinematic Journey Through Diverse Perspectives







Dubai, UAE, 15 January 2024: In the third edition of the 'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' festival, presented by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), a thoughtfully curated selection of films awaits visitors to the festival that aims to open new horizons for filmmakers, providing an innovative platform to showcase their works and diverse stories to audiences. This initiative supports Dubai's cultural vision, cementing the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.



The festival's programme, running until 21 January, includes over 70 films, 56 of which are competing for awards in the 'Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition' across its three categories of animation, documentary and live-action. The films stand out for their thought-provoking content, aesthetic heritage, and documentation of efforts to preserve the UAE's environment.





Mouza Al Falasi, Project Manager of the 'Al Marmoom: A Film in the Desert' festival, underscored the significance of the festival's film diversity, highlighting how this diversity not only adds to the festival's distinctiveness but also strengthens its commitment to bolstering and empowering the local and regional cinema industries. She said:“The films showcased at the festival offer audiences an opportunity to savour the beauty of the film industry and its universal language, delving into the richness of cultures and human societies. Each film presents a distinctive experience with its own ideas, content, and messages, mirroring their creators' diverse perspectives, orientations, and visions.”



Al Falasi also pointed out that the festival's official competition and accompanying activities demonstrate Dubai Culture's commitment to enhancing the various fields of the cinema industry. It highlights their efforts in creating a nurturing environment for the creativity of young talents, encouraging them to develop and enhance their diverse skills and strengthen their presence in the industry.



The audience will experience a selection of feature films presented by Vox Cinema, including the Oscar-nominated film 'Goodbye Julia' directed by Mohamed Kordofani, taking us to the pre-separation period of South Sudan by recounting the story of a former singer from the North seeking redemption after causing the death of a man from the South by assisting his wife. Additionally, Yasir Al-Yasiri presents 'HWJN,' another Oscar-nominated film, narrating the tale of a kind genie living among humans, striving to balance his world and life among people. The film unexpectedly finds him falling in love with Sawsan, a medical student. The lineup also includes 'The Last Family Dinner' and 'The Inseparables' by director Jeremy Degruson, recounting the adventures of the doll“Don” and her limitless imagination in Central Park, New York, meanwhile 'The Smurfs Back to Nature' takes the audience on a new adventure with the Smurfs around the city.

Meanwhile, the documentary film 'Wild Dubai' produced by the Government of Dubai Media Office, showcases Dubai's rich and diverse wildlife, reflecting the emirate's efforts to preserve the environment. It also highlights Dubai's broad interest in the heritage and culture rooted in the desert environment. The film 'Reach for the Stars' produced by National Geographic and presented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, sheds light on the lives of Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan AlNeyadi, documenting their dreams and aspirations to explore space. It also chronicles the historic journey of the first Emirati mission to the International Space Station.



In its official competition, the festival presents 29 films competing for first place in the Live Action category. Films such as 'Light and Dust' by director Sami Farah, 'Phantasm' by director Naseem Mohamed Semari Arab, 'The Black Box' by director Nikolai Bilyakov, 'Greetings and Beyond' by director Yazan Adib Ghanem, 'The Disaster' by director Samir Al Qawas, and 'Time's Up' by director Nora Bin Sahli are among the contenders. The Animation category features 12 short narrative films, including 'Flower' directed by Nemar Precioso Sencil, 'Like a Butterfly' by director Naser Jahednia, 'A Visit to the King of Kings' by director Mohamad Al Sharfawi, and 'Sketch' by Oday Abdulkadhim Ali, among others. Additionally, 15 films compete in the Documentary category, including 'Keeping Our History Alive' by director Rawda Ali Almehairi, 'Salalah' by Ahmed Farouk, 'Drowning Fish' by Amir El Shenawy, 'Summer City And Camera' by Anas Zawahri, 'In the Depths of the Desert' by Hessa Mohamed Al Falasi, 'From the Basement to the Heights' by Ghnwa Salem Maarouf, and more.



On the other hand, the 'Kid's Area' within the festival showcases a wide selection of dramatic and cinematic works presented by the 'Awaan' digital platform. Among them are series like 'Wild Soccer Bunch,' 'The Treasure Island,' 'Anne of Green Gables,' 'Nutri Ventures,' 'Palm Town,' 'Nusawar w Aleusfur,' 'World Classic Children's Story Series Wow ,' 'From Men Altaa Lal Yaa' (the world's first animated series addressing autism), and 'Fareq Al Etfaa,' which teaches children how to face different situations. The series Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics presents a variety of captivating tales, among many others.



The festival is held under the theme of 'Stories at One with Nature' in partnership with many public and private entities in Dubai, namely Dubai Film And TV Commission as Lead Partner; Proudly from Dubai, an initiative of Brand Dubai, as F&B Partner; Dubai Media Incorporated, Awaan TV and UAE Media Council as Media Partners; Dubai Municipality, DEWA, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, and Hala Ride (Careem) as Supporters; and VOX Cinemas, Sandooq Al Watan, Vision3000, Gamma Engineering, Raindance, Rashid Center for People of Determination, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Akaas Visual Arts as Content Supporters.



