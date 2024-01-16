Rohit Chandel 'Blessed' As 'Pandya Store' Marks 1,000 Episodes: Feels Like Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Television actor Rohit Chandel, who essays character of Dhaval, in the show 'Pandya Store', has expressed his delight on the show completing 1,000 episodes, saying it feels like home to work with its entire cast and crew.

Rohit said: "I am very excited about completing a milestone of 1000 episodes. I feel very grateful and blessed to be a part of this 1000-episode journey. The entire cast and crew will be celebrating.”

"I want to give credit to the old cast as well for shaping the show and to us for taking the legacy ahead. The team at Pandya Store and the production house are the best people to work with; they are professional but friendly too, and it feels like home," said the actor.

Rohit shared he wants to create a milestone of 10,000 episodes.

"It is the audiences' love and appreciation that motivates us and makes us feel proud," added Rohit.

The show stars Rohit and Priyanshi Yadav in the lead.

The current track revolves around Dhaval getting married once again, but not with Natasha. It will be intriguing to witness what happens next - will Dhaval marry someone else or lead his way back to Natasha?

It airs on Star Plus.

