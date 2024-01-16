Bengaluru: Namma Metro Extends Service For India-Afghanistan T20 Match On January 17

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has decided to extend metro train services on January 17th, as the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket tournament is taking place in Bengaluru.

For the highly anticipated T20 cricket match in the city, the BMRCL will prolong train services from four terminal metro stations on both the Purple and Green lines until 11:45 pm, providing a helpful transport option for spectators.

To facilitate passenger travel during the extended hours, special return journey paper tickets will be made available for purchase at all metro stations starting Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 2:00 pm onwards. These paper tickets permit a single journey from Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro Station to any other metro station between 8:00 pm and 11:45 pm on the same day.

In addition to traditional paper tickets, commuters can opt for QR code tickets, which come with a 5% discount on regular fares if purchased on the day of the match. To make the process even more convenient, these QR code tickets can be acquired through WhatsApp, the Namma Metro App, or PayTM. Smart cards and NCMC cards continue to be valid for usage as usual.

It's important to note that only QR tickets, smart cards, and paper tickets will be accepted at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro stations during the extended hours. Commuters are encouraged to utilize these options to avoid congestion at ticket counters.