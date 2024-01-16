Photos: Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates His 39Th Birthday With Karan Johar, Shakun Batra And Other Friends

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today is Sidharth Malhotra's 39th birthday, and the Shershaah actor celebrated with friends and family. Kiara Advani's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, were seen coming for the actor's party yesterday. The paparazzi also spotted Karan Johar and Shakun Batra outside Sidharth's house. Much to the surprise of fans, we have obtained some inside photos from the actor's birthday celebration at home with his buddies.

After the paparazzi saw Kiara's parents, Karan Johar and Shakun Batra, last night, fans anxiously awaited inside photos from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday event. A few photos have already emerged on social media, showing birthday kid Sidharth smiling with delight as he posed with his buddies on his birthday. The Yodha actor is dressed in a rainbow-coloured t-shirt and loose black trousers in the photos. He is sitting on his couch at home, surrounded by his pals. Karan Johar can be seen posing next to him in an all-black ensemble.



Meanwhile, Shakun Batra, who directed Sidharth in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons, stands in a white shirt behind them. Juno Chopra might also be spotted wearing a white blouse and matching trousers. Sidharth Malhotra is seen flashing his million-dollar smile, indicating that the birthday boy had a great day with his buddies at his house. Take a look at the images below!

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his first birthday after marrying Kiara Advani.

While the photos are gorgeous, we can't wait to see more from the party, including Kiara Advani and her parents. This will be Sidharth's first birthday since his marriage to Kiara. The couple married in February 2023 and will mark their one wedding anniversary next month.

On work front

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is preparing for the release of Indian Police Force, the latest chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. This is Sidharth's debut OTT web series, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

This seven-episode action-packed series, created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, is a moving tribute to the selfless devotion, unwavering dedication, and ardent patriotism of Indian police personnel. The series will air on Prime Video on January 19, 2024.