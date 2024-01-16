Lionel Messi Clinches FIFA Best Men's Player 2023, Upsets Favourite Erling Haaland

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lionel Messi was crowned FIFA's Best Men's Player for 2023, surpassing the expected favourite, Erling Haaland. Haaland, who had an impressive debut season with Manchester City, scoring 52 goals and securing a treble of Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup victories, was considered the frontrunner.

The controversial win for Messi marked his third time receiving the award at the ceremony in London, where Aitana Bonmati also added to her collection of individual accolades. Messi's triumph covered the period from leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 to August 2023. Despite a subdued end to his career at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi made a significant impact in the United States with MLS side Inter Miami, winning the Leagues Cup in August.

The scoring system, based on votes from national team captains, coaches, journalists, and fans, resulted in Messi claiming victory over Haaland due to more first-choice nominations. Kylian Mbappe, Messi's former club teammate, secured the third spot. None of the men's finalists attended the ceremony, leaving Thierry Henry to accept the award on Messi's behalf.

In the women's category, Aitana Bonmati's selection as the best player was unquestionable, as she completed a clean sweep of personal awards after contributing to Spain's World Cup victory and Barcelona's Champions League success in 2023. Pep Guardiola was named the best coach for orchestrating Manchester City's historic Champions League triumph.

Erling Haaland and five of his Manchester City teammates dominated the Team of the Year, with players from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain completing the lineup. Additional honors included Ederson winning the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, Mary Earps receiving the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, and Sarina Wiegman earning the Women's Coach of the Year for leading England to the World Cup final.

The fair play award went to the Brazilian men's team for wearing all-black shirts in solidarity with Vinicius, who faced racist abuse while playing for Real Madrid. The Puskas award for the best goal was secured by Botafogo's Guilherme Madruga for his spectacular overhead kick.

