Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' OTT Release Update

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Merry Christmas OTT Release: On January 12, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's flick Merry Christmas was released in theatres. The film will shortly be available on the OTT platform.

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, opened recently. Critics praised Sriram Raghavan's direction, despite conflicting reviews.



Katrina and Vijay first appear together in the film. After cinemas, the film will hit OTT. Tell us when and where Merry Christmas will be released on OTT.



According to the Film Companion, Merry Christmas will be released on the OTT platform Netflix very soon.

However, the OTT release date of the film has not been finalised yet. However, it will be announced soon.



Katrina and Vijay's Mary Christmas opened in theatres on January 12. The film opened at Rs 2.55 crore on its first day.

The movie released four days ago. Over four days, the film has made Rs 10 crore. Whether the film's weekend business increases is unknown.

Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, and Vinay Pathkar have also played important roles in this film. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan.