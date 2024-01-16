'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Marches Towards Rs 200 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' is marching towards Rs 200 crore globally. The film is having an eventful run in theatres during Sankranti.

Mahesh Babu's Trivikram Srinivas-directed film 'Guntur Kaaram' delighted everybody on Sankranti. The movie is approaching Rs 200 crore worldwide and is going strong.

Domestic box office statistics reveal the action drama is just days away from reaching Rs 100 crore in India. The film should be a hit at this pace.

Directed by Trivikram, 'Guntur Kaaram' released in theatres on January 12. The film hit theatres alongside Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan', directed by Prasanth Varma.

The film grossed Rs 14.50 crore domestically on Day 4, January 15. The box office for 'Guntur Kaaram' is stable.

In India, 'Guntur Kaaram' has earned Rs 83.40 crore in four days. On January 15, the film had 46.07 percent countrywide occupancy.

Mahesh Babu stars in Trivikram Srinivas' commercial film 'Guntur Kaaram'. His first role since 2022's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela play key parts with Mahesh Babu.