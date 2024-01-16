Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus, First Republican Contest Of US Presidential Race

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former US president Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses defeating Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, American news media outlets projected. He received the most votes from Republican caucus-goers.

The former president was the frontrunner in Iowa leading up to the caucuses. The win in Iowa is an early victory in Donald Trump's pursuit of the Republican Party's nomination.

“Well, that was fast. Thank you Iowa. Now let's end this nonsense and go after the insanity that is today's Democrat party. Enough is enough! It's time to put America first for a change,” Trump said in a social media post shortly after winning the primaries.

For almost a year, Trump was the front-runner in polls, but the Iowa caucuses were thought to offer the best indication yet as to whether he can transform his lead into an incredible comeback to the White House.

Donald Trump secured almost three quarters of the early vote. The fight is now between Nikki Haley, former US envoy to the UN and Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, for the second place.

Later, Donald Trump could take a plane to New York, where he might show up in court. A jury will determine whether or not to grant writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million by a jury last year for defamation and sex assault against Trump, extra damages.

He will then fly to New Hampshire. The Granite State is next in the Republican primary calendar. He will hold a rally there on Tuesday evening.

Iowa has historically played an outsized role in presidential campaigns due to its early spot on the campaign calendar.