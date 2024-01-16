(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 6.97 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.6% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Adyen N.V., Stripe Inc., Braintree (a PayPal Service), Checkout, Global Payments Inc., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group (acquired by Worldline), Square Inc., 2Checkout (now Verifone), Ayden Payments B.V., BlueSnap Inc., PPRO Financial Ltd., Tipalti Ltd., Citcon Inc., Celero Commerce, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Payment Orchestration Platform Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Payment Gateway, Payment Processor, Payment Aggregator), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By End-User (Retail, E-commerce, Hospitality, Healthcare, Others), By Transaction Type (Online Payments, In-store Payments, Mobile Payments), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Payment Orchestration Platform Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.97 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market @ Payment Orchestration Platform Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics: Digital Revolution : The Payment Orchestration Platform market experiences substantial growth propelled by the ongoing digital revolution. As businesses transition towards digital payment ecosystems, Payment Orchestration Platforms emerge as integral facilitators, streamlining and optimizing transaction processes. Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in technology underscore the functional benefits of Payment Orchestration Platforms. Renowned for their agility, scalability, and seamless integration capabilities, these platforms become essential for businesses seeking efficient and flexible payment solutions. Enhanced Transaction Efficiency : The unique features of Payment Orchestration Platforms, such as real-time payment routing, dynamic currency conversion, and smart transaction routing, contribute to enhancing transaction efficiency. This results in improved customer satisfaction and operational effectiveness for businesses across various sectors. Global Payment Landscape : Payment Orchestration Platforms play a pivotal role in the global payment landscape, providing a centralized solution for managing diverse payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, and alternative payment options. Their adaptability to local payment preferences drives market expansion. Compliance and Security Measures : The Payment Orchestration Platform market places a strong emphasis on compliance and security measures, addressing the increasing need for robust fraud prevention and data protection. Adherence to global regulatory standards becomes a key factor influencing platform adoption. Customization for Industry-specific Requirements : The versatility of Payment Orchestration Platforms allows for customization to meet industry-specific needs. Whether in e-commerce, retail, or subscription-based services, these platforms adapt to diverse business models, making them indispensable for various sectors. E-commerce and Retail Impact : The e-commerce and retail sectors significantly influence the market's growth, with Payment Orchestration Platforms facilitating seamless payment experiences for online shoppers. Their role in reducing cart abandonment rates and ensuring secure transactions enhances their demand in these industries. Cross-border Transactions : The adoption of Payment Orchestration Platforms is accelerated by the increasing trend in cross-border transactions. Businesses benefit from the platforms' ability to manage multiple currencies, optimize conversion rates, and mitigate the complexities of international payments. Financial Inclusion Initiatives : Payment Orchestration Platforms contribute to financial inclusion initiatives by bridging the gap between traditional and digital payment methods. This inclusivity aligns with the global push towards a cashless economy and facilitates access to digital financial services. Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 6.97 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.10 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 25.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Deployment, End-User, Transaction Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Payment Orchestration Platform Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Adaptability and Continuity : Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payment Orchestration Platform market showcases adaptability by ensuring business continuity. The surge in online transactions and the need for contactless payments drive the demand for robust payment orchestration solutions.

Acceleration of Digital Payments : The pandemic accelerates the shift towards digital payments, and Payment Orchestration Platforms play a crucial role in supporting this transition. Businesses, recognizing the importance of agile and versatile payment solutions, turn to these platforms to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Supply Chain Resilience : Payment Orchestration Platforms contribute to supply chain resilience by providing a secure and efficient payment infrastructure. Their role in ensuring uninterrupted financial transactions becomes increasingly vital during disruptions, solidifying their position in the digital ecosystem.

Security and Fraud Prevention : With the rise in online transactions, the market witnesses a heightened focus on security and fraud prevention. Payment Orchestration Platforms respond by implementing advanced security measures, instilling confidence in businesses and consumers alike.

Future-Proofing Strategies : Anticipating the continued evolution of the payment landscape, organizations invest in future-proofing strategies by leveraging Payment Orchestration Platforms. These platforms remain at the forefront, adapting to emerging technologies and market dynamics to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Regional Analysis of the Payment Orchestration Platform Market:

North America:

Market Overview: North America leads in adopting payment orchestration platforms, driven by the mature retail and e-commerce sectors, technological advancements, and a focus on enhancing payment experiences.

Factors Driving Growth: Robust technological infrastructure, a highly digitized consumer landscape, and the presence of key industry players contribute to the growth of the payment orchestration platform market in North America.

Europe:

Market Overview: Europe emphasizes the integration of payment orchestration platforms in various industries, with a focus on improving payment efficiency, and compliance, and supporting diverse payment methods.

Factors Driving Growth: A strong regulatory framework, collaborative efforts in standardization, and a diverse business landscape contribute to the growth of the payment orchestration platform market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific:

Market Overview: The Asia-Pacific region experiences significant growth in the payment orchestration platform market, driven by the expansion of digital payments, increasing e-commerce activities, and the adoption of advanced payment solutions.

Factors Driving Growth: Rapid urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and government initiatives to promote digital payments contribute to the increasing demand for payment orchestration platforms in Asia-Pacific.

Latin America:

Market Overview: Latin America shows a growing interest in adopting payment orchestration platforms, particularly in the retail and e-commerce sectors, as businesses seek to enhance payment processes and support diverse payment methods.

Factors Driving Growth: Economic development, rising consumer preferences for digital payments, and investments in modernizing payment infrastructure contribute to the growth of the payment orchestration platform market in Latin America.

Middle East and Africa:

Market Overview: The Middle East and Africa witness an increasing adoption of payment orchestration platforms in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, driven by a focus on digital transformation and enhancing customer experiences.

Factors Driving Growth: Government initiatives supporting digitalization, a push for smart city projects, and the need for efficient payment management contribute to the growth of payment orchestration technology in the Middle East and Africa.

List of the prominent players in the Payment Orchestration Platform Market :



Adyen N.V.

Stripe Inc.

Braintree (a PayPal Service)

Checkout

Global Payments Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Ingenico Group (acquired by Worldline)

Square Inc.

2Checkout (now Verifone)

Ayden Payments B.V.

BlueSnap Inc.

PPRO Financial Ltd.

Tipalti Ltd.

Citcon Inc.

Celero Commerce Others

The Payment Orchestration Platform Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Payment Gateway

Payment Processor Payment Aggregator

By Deployment



On-premise Cloud-based

By End-User



Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare Others

By Transaction Type



Online Payments

In-store Payments Mobile Payments

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

