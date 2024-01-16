Remembering Evergreen Hero Prem Nazir On His 35Th Death Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (IANS) Even if it's more than three and a half decades since Malayalam film's legendary personality Prem Nazir passed away, his achievements continue to be discussed.

It was on this day in 1989, that the then 62-year-old Nazir breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai.

Besides for the string of records Nazir created on the silver screen, he is always remembered by all as a down to earth person with a big heart.

Hailing from the suburban village at Chiryinkeezhu in the capital district, he first donned the grease paint in the film 'Marumakal' in 1952 and was unstoppable till he breathed his last.

And when he finished, he had a string of records which included the Guinness World Records for playing opposite the same heroine in 130 films (Sheela), and previously held the record for playing the lead role in a record 720 films.

He also holds two other records, for acting opposite 80 heroines and for acting in lead roles in 30 films which were released in a single year (1973 and 1977).

Another record of his is, he played double roles in a record 40 films.

He has shared screen space with the present generation superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, among others.

Though he was a hugely successful actor, his elder brother Prem Nawaz, Nazir's only son Shahnawaz failed to warm the box office.

The same was true of Shahnawaz's son- Prem Kishore also.

Those in the film industry recall the way he carried himself, with no airs and in case any of his film did not do well in the box office, he used to give his date for a new film to the producer.

Every year, the locals at his home village have a get together and remember the great gentle superstar.

--IANS

sg/svn