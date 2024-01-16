ED Raids Ex-Raj Minister Mahesh Joshi's House In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided several locations in Rajasthan, including the premises of former Congress Minister Mahesh Joshi, in connection with a money laundering case related to the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case.

Around 10 teams of ED from Jaipur, Delhi and Gujarat raided the premises at 6 a.m. This includes two houses of Mahesh Joshi, two contractors of the water supply department and the residences of two officials of the department.

The ED teams were searching Mahesh Joshi's house. He along with two members of his family were being questioned regarding some files.

The ED teams have been investigating the Jal Jeevan Mission scam for the last six months.

If informed sources are to be believed, the investigating agency can also give a notice to Mahesh Joshi to come to the ED headquarters.

The ED has seized a huge amount of fake bills for purchases made for the Jal Jeevan Mission. ED is interrogating officers and contractors, including the former minister, regarding these bills.

