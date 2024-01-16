APAC to Dominate Flexographic Printing Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The flexographic printing market was USD 8,697.8 million in 2023, which will rise to USD 11,581.4 million, powering at a 4.3% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.

The growth of this industry is because of the advancing sale of consumer products, thus boosting the need for printing and packaging solutions. Flexographic printing enables the rapid creation of medium-to-large self-adhesive label prints, therefore, making it an ideal option for companies.



Print media plays a key part in smoothing communication between manufacturers and customers while assisting shipping businesses in efficiently managing the passage of products. Flexographic printing is extensively employed for different packaging materials like cartons, bags, flexible packaging, and labels.



The growing acceptance of flexo–digital hybrid label printing solutions is a major factor in boosting the expansion of this industry. Such solutions unite the powers of both flexographic printing and digital technologies.



The flexible packaging category, based on application, is likely to advance at the fastest CAGR in the years to come. These materials can be easily shaped, bent, or folded, and this packaging type offers advantages like preservation, convenience, and sustainability because this packaging necessitates less material than conventional packaging.



Moreover, it is lightweight, which leads to lower transport expenses, and it lengthens the shelf-life span of food products by defending them from moisture and oxygen. As a result, it is utilized across different sectors, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.



The corrugated box category was the largest contributor to the flexographic printing market, and it is also likely to advance at a CAGR of 4.2% in the years to come.





