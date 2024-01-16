Interactive Workshop Unveils The Dynamics Of Censorship In Cinema At The 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th Edition of the Global Film Festival Noida 2023 played host to an insightful workshop shedding light on the intricacies of film censorship, conducted by Ms. Rochika Agarwal, a senior member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The workshop aimed to deepen the understanding of the role of the censor board and the significance of various film certifications.



Ms. Rochika Agarwal, with her extensive experience, elucidated the functioning of the censor board and emphasized the importance of film certifications, ranging from Adult Only (A certificate) to U/A, highlighting the responsibility bestowed upon the board by the Government of India. She underscored that censorship is not merely a job but a societal responsibility aimed at exploring fundamental reasons behind content censorship, considering cultural, societal, and ethical perspectives.



During the workshop, Ms. Agarwal directed attention to the necessity of government certification for movies, asserting that it aligns with the broader interests of society. She elaborated on the diverse categories of film certifications that exist in the film industry, acknowledging the variations in criteria across countries and regions, ensuring content aligns with cultural and regional standards without targeting specific towns or demographics.



Addressing the film industryï¿1⁄2s dynamics, Ms. Agarwal emphasized the dual responsibility of movie production. While films are meant to be produced, production houses must exercise moderation, especially in instances involving excessive violence or nudity. Drawing from her experience, she shared instances where production houses disagreed with censor board decisions, leading to the classification of movies under the adult category.



The workshop, hosted by Assistant Professor Shashank Sharma, provided a platform for students and enthusiasts to engage with a seasoned expert in the field. The session concluded with a memento presentation by Harsh Kumar, acknowledging Ms. Rochika Agarwalï¿1⁄2s valuable insights and contributions to the discourse on film censorship.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to serve as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and insightful discussions on various facets of the film industry, bridging the gap between theory and practical understanding.



